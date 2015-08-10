ALTON – The Alton branch of the NAACP’s Back To School, Stay In School event helped more than 1,000 kindergarten through grade 12 students start school on an equal basis with backpacks filled with supplies on Saturday.

The event was held at James H. Killion Park at Salu in Alton. It was also an outreach to the students to emphasize the importance of learning and staying in school.

Youngsters received free backpacks because of the generosity of the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, James Gray, president of the NAACP, said.

“John Simmons is the biggest donor for the event and he purchased all the backpacks,” said Gray. “John has supported all my various programs with the NAACP and I can’t thank him enough. I am very fortunate so many people see what this does for the community. Attorney Lance Callis and Argosy Casino have been some of my biggest contributors over the years. It takes a lot of effort and volunteers to pull this together.”

This marked the 20th anniversary of the Back To School, Stay In School Day and James Gray has been the leader from the start. He said his inspiration to have this event came in his childhood, beginning with a teacher, Irene Scott Sanders.

“She took me under her wing and followed me all the way through school,” he said. “She had me take my report cards back to her every year to see if I was maintaining my straight A’s.”

Alton’s Ed Gray has assisted with the back to school event for years. He said it is a good chance for the students to come in and have a good time.

“There are a lot of teachers, administrators and community volunteers here with the kids,” he said. “Everyone here today gets a backpack. They also get everything else they need to do their homework. I just love volunteering my time. That is what I do now, volunteer.”

As usual, Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber was busy preparing hot dogs for the youth in attendance prior to the start of the 10 a.m. event.

“I have participated from the beginning,” Huber said. “It is a way to give something back. It puts a lot of stress on families to pay extra fees when school starts, especially the backpack part. Mr. (James) Gray has been successful in garnering donations for the event and we have a great group that shows up every year to help. I cook about 800 hot dogs. It is fun; the looks on the kids’ faces makes it all worthwhile.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker described the day on Saturday at James Killion Salu Park as “community building.” “It’s a fabulous event for the kids and the community,” Walker said.

Alton Treasurer Cindy Roth said she has been a part of the festivities at this back to school gathering for 10 years.

“It is great to see the kids get off on the right foot,” she said. “I think it helps put all kids out equal with new supplies.”

Tammy Stillwell, clinical outreach educator at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, said on Saturday, the event was very special for children.

“We have been here for several years and try to give out information coloring books on getting healthy and drugs and always have an activity,” she said. “This year, our theme is ‘Be A Star, Stay In School,” as she cut out stars with others for an activity.

David Pruitt ... a communications specialist for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, assisted Stillwell and the others with the “Be A Star, Stay In School” outreach and said it was a wonderful event to begin the school year. He added he was glad to be a part of the outreach.

Siser Elena and Sister Dolorosa from Saint Anthony’s were also there, helping Stillwell.

Sister Dolorosa said it was great to reach out to the kids in the area and teach them the importance of education and also provide for them a little bit with the backpacks and school supplies.

Kristie Baumgartner, an assistant superintendent with the Alton School system, said the event was extremely important for the students of the district.

She had some good closing remarks to sum up the school district’s relationship with the NAACP and other community volunteers and donors:

“I have been doing this for 15 years,” she said. “We are very appreciative of James Gray and the Alton NAACP for this event each year. This instills a sense of pride in the students with new backpacks and school supplies.

“You can see it on their faces how much this means to them.”

