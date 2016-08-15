ALTON - Alton NAACP President James Gray had a goal of giving away 1,000 backpacks to students in need Saturday.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather discouraged several students from coming to James H. Killion Park Saturday morning into the afternoon. The weather did not dampen the spirits of Gray, however, who was determined to give away as many backpacks as he could. Gray said between 400-450 students came to the park Saturday to collect a backpack filled with school supplies. Gray said he made backpacks for all grades.

On Monday morning, Gray spoke with the Alton Housing Authority and the Alton School District. He said he donated 50 backpacks to the housing authority and 250 to the school district. This puts his donated backpack total at nearly 700. Gray said he is still counting the tickets to see how many students collected backpacks Saturday.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing out here," Gray said. "We've been giving backpacks to students in need for 21 years out at the park. "

Gray said he was inspired to give away the school supplies by his own childhood. He said he was raised by a single mother with a third grade education after his father left her with eight children. He said he had the wonderful experience of meeting a teacher named Irene Scott Sanders, who he said took him "under her wing."

"She inspired me to help others the way she helped me," Gray said. "She helped me get school supplies and made sure I had lunch, even though I didn't have any lunch money. When I got older and became a man, I made sure I helped kids the way I was helped."

The backpack giveaway was partially funded by donations from the community. Gray said the community has been very generous with the giveaways.

Saturday at James H. Killion Park, several vendors were giving students extra goodies and reminding them of the importance of staying in school. A keynote address was given by Vice President and General Manager of the Argosy Casino Joel Sheridan. Students were provided with a free luncheon and transportation to the park.

The Alton School District and the Alton Branch of the NAACP sponsored the event with the assistance of the community.

