Back to School Asthma Awareness
Jaris Waide
September 10, 2015 2:51 PM
I have asthma
You have asthma?
I died because of asthma
A friend's son died from an asthma attack
My student has asthma
My best friend has asthma
My Teacher has asthma
My child has asthma
Your grand children have asthma
My Uncle has asthma.
My Mom has asthma
My nieces have asthma
My nephews have asthma
My aunt had asthma.
My neighbor's granddaughter has asthma.
I know of children who died from asthma
I've heard of adults, who died because of asthma
ER's are bombarded because of asthma
Highest school days missed, because of asthma
I was a D. O. A. because I had an acute asthmatic attack!
You know me!
Learn more about asthma, a chronic lung disease!
IMPORTANT: If, you have asthma or know someone that has asthma symptoms, take it seriously, take precautionary steps, learn more, by contacting the American Lung Association!
WWW.Lung.Org asthma
Or, contact me, to participate in a Back to School Program - Your Asthma Advocates Council
Contact: E-Mail: jaris@piasanet.com - Asthma Advocate Council
