Listen to the story

I have asthma

You have asthma?

I died because of asthma

A friend's son died from an asthma attack

My student has asthma

My best friend has asthma

My Teacher has asthma

My child has asthma

Your grand children have asthma

My Uncle has asthma.

My Mom has asthma

My nieces have asthma

My nephews have asthma

My aunt had asthma.

My neighbor's granddaughter has asthma.

I know of children who died from asthma

I've heard of adults, who died because of asthma

ER's are bombarded because of asthma

Highest school days missed, because of asthma

I was a D. O. A. because I had an acute asthmatic attack!

You know me!

Learn more about asthma, a chronic lung disease!

IMPORTANT: If, you have asthma or know someone that has asthma symptoms, take it seriously, take precautionary steps, learn more, by contacting the American Lung Association!

Or, contact me, to participate in a Back to School Program - Your Asthma Advocates Council

