(Busch Stadium) Not even back two weeks from the disabled list, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is back on the 10-day DL with what the team has diagnosed as a right triceps strain.

“Basically, that’s the easy version of saying I have a tear in my triceps,” said Wong. “It’s frustrating to know it’s another DL stint for me, but then again, there’s nothing I can do.”

The triceps strain forced Wong out of last night’s game in the top of the 6th inning. It had previously given some issue while Wong was rehabbing his left elbow a couple weeks ago.

“I thought eventually, keep playing, it would clear away,” said Wong. “It wasn’t seeming to get worse, except for that one check swing last night. I really felt a sharp pain and it just got worse from there.”

After undergoing an MRI this morning, Wong is not expecting to need surgery at this time, just rest and treatment.

“I would say at least 10 days, just let the muscle heal on it’s own and make sure that tear is good and gone, but you never know,” said Wong. “Hopefully, I can heal quicker but it just depends on how my body reacts.”

With Wong on the disabled list, the Cardinals have recalled Paul DeJong from Memphis (AAA). He made his Major League debut with St. Louis on May 28 in Colorado and hit a home run in his first at-bat.

“It feels like I haven’t even left,” said DeJong. “I feel like I went through a lot those first couple weeks. I had time to process the information–my at-bats mostly. Thought I played pretty good defense, ran the bases fine. So really I was just thinking about hitting and how they were attacking me. Those are the things I’ve been thinking about and trying to implement tonight.”

Starting at second and batting eight tonight, DeJong played in 12 games at second base and shortstop while batting .244 (10-41) with a home run and four RBIs before he was optioned back to Memphis when Wong returned from the DL.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI