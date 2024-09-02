Baby Blues Vs. Postpartum Depression: What’s The Difference? Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The journey into parenthood is often described as a beautiful yet challenging transition, with a whirlwind of emotions that can sometimes overwhelm new parents. Amidst the joy and excitement, many people can experience moderate changes in mood and demeanor that are often referred to as the baby blues. However, these symptoms can escalate into more a more serious diagnosis called postpartum depression (PPD). Since these two diagnoses can begin with similar symptoms, it can be hard to tell the difference initially. Baby blues are hormonal changes in the body that can cause symptoms that affect the mood. It is considered a very mild and temporary form of depression. While postpartum depression can initially be confused with baby blues, its symptoms are more extreme and persist for a longer duration. Over time, this condition can hinder your ability to care for your baby and manage everyday responsibilities. Here’s what else you should know: Baby Blues Postpartum Depression · Typically see an onset of symptoms one to two days after birth. · Symptoms can start right after birth or anywhere within the first year after baby is born. · 80% of birthing parents experience baby blues. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! · 10-15% of birthing parents will be diagnosed with postpartum depression. · Caused by a rapid change in hormones. · No set cause aside from the change in hormones. However, you may be more susceptible to it if you have a history of depression or anxiety, if other women in your family experienced it, or if you’ve experienced it with a previous pregnancy. · Symptoms can include irritability, anxiety, crying for no clear reason, feelings of being overwhelmed, restlessness, and fatigue. · Symptoms can start very similar to baby blues but progress very quickly where symptoms like insomnia, irritability, crying spells progress into feelings of anger and hopelessness and may even turn into thoughts of suicide or hurting the baby. · Typically, symptoms decrease 14 days post birth, but can last up to three weeks and go away on their own as hormones begin to return to normal levels. Symptoms are also typically only present for a few hours throughout the day. If symptoms are present all day or are present longer than three weeks, you may be experiencing postpartum depression and should consider getting help. · If untreated, postpartum depression can last for months or even years after baby is born. However, with treatment, such as therapy and medication, symptoms can start to subside within a few weeks. Kimmy Young, Project Manager at Centerstone, recommends these resources for new parents in need of additional support: The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline and Postpartum Support International. Both of these hotlines are available for text or call 24/7 and can connect you to resources in your area if they think you could benefit from additional help. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and anxious and could use support to feel like yourself again, Centerstone is here. Call us at 877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123) or visit our counseling services page to learn more. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip