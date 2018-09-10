GODFREY - Mike Babcock, candidate for State Representative in the 111th District, has taken issue with statements made by his opponent Monica Bristow, who has accused him of supporting an "anti-worker agenda." Bristow's comments were made at an event hosted last Tuesday in Collinsville, where she signed what was deemed a "Contract with the Middle Class."

"The idea that Mike Madigan has stood up for the Middle Class, or that Monica Bristow is capable of standing up to him is laughable," Babcock said. "Mike Madigan's rule has devastated the Middle Class in Illinois so much that even during this historic economic recovery for our country, Illinois is still lagging far behind. My opponent said on WBGZ radio that manufacturing jobs aren't coming back to the Metro East. How can our workers expect her to defend them if she's already given up on manufacturing jobs?"

Babcock had previously signed a pledge of his own, "The People's Pledge," which commits candidates to placing a constitutional amendment allowing for term limits on the ballot and to vote against Mike Madigan for Illinois Speaker of the House. Madigan is the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, and is the longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in the history of the Unites States. Bristow has refused to go on record that she will vote against Madigan.

"We need representatives in Springfield that will cut the bureaucracy so that businesses like Granite City Steel can reopen and stay open. The status quo under Madigan and Bristow has given us the highest property taxes in the nation and forced 100,000 people to leave our state," expressed Babcock. “I’ve created jobs and my record of passing balanced budgets and cutting taxes as Wood River Township Supervisor is what I will take with me to state government.”

"I'm running because I've lived my whole life here in the Metro East and have seen things get progressively worse for the people I grew up with. Thirty years ago, we had tens of thousands of high quality jobs, and unfortunately, under Michael Madigan they've disappeared. My opponent cannot defend her party boss's terrible record of failure and I want to go to Springfield to vote out the status quo and usher in real reforms," Babcock said.

