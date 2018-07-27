GRANITE CITY – The campaign for Illinois State Representative in the 111th District heated up on Thursday as President Donald Trump paid a visit to the Metro East to tout the return of an estimated 800 jobs to the Granite City Works steel mill. Republican candidate in the 111th Mike Babcock was on hand at the event and lauded President Trump’s efforts to bring back lost jobs to the Metro East.

“The President is delivering on his promises to the working men and women of this country and the people of Granite City are seeing it firsthand,” Babcock said. “These steel jobs will inject tens of millions of dollars into this community’s economy and I applaud what President Trump has done to confront the unfair trade practices that have sent so many of our industrial jobs to China.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Babcock was also sharply critical of his opponent Monica Bristow’s record on jobs and the economy. “Obviously, my opponent isn’t here today because the policies that she and her party boss Mike Madigan have supported for decades are what have sent jobs fleeing our state. They’re not just being outsourced overseas, they’re going right across the Mississippi to Missouri.”

“Springfield insiders like my opponent are holding back the Metro East from becoming an economic powerhouse. They have fought tooth and nail against this President and against common sense reforms that would give businesses confidence in Illinois. The people of the 111th deserve to have a representative who will stand up for them, not just tow Mike Madigan’s party line,” Babcock stated.

More like this:

Related Video: