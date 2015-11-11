Parents: Brian Sievers and Holly Sutton-Sievers

Town of Residence: Alton, IL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gender: Female

Birth Weight: 5 lbs. 9 oz.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date of Birth: September 21, 2015

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Kenna Sievers, 3

Grandparents: Christina and Leonard (Sandy), Grafton, IL | June Sievers, Jerseyville, IL | Richard (Rick) Sievers, Jerseyville, IL

More like this:

Jan 20, 2024 - Miss Illinois This Year Is From Jacksonville, IL. - Natalie Evans, Calhoun's Sievers Earns Best Personal Interview

Aug 3, 2023 - Anderson Hospital Names Scholarship Winners

Jan 16, 2024 - Jersey Community Middle School Honor Roll

 