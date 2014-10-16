Name: Aydin 

Parents: Brian and Savana

Weight: 6 lbs 3 oz

Birthdate: 10/3/14

Time: 1:12 am

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Todd Partridge, Candace McCorkmick, Rhonda Young and Jeff Trimm, William and Sandy Huber

Great-Grandparents: Dorothy Ireland, Beverly and the late Gerald McCormick, Mary Petras, Oscar and the late Jessie Huber

 