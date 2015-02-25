Awesome in AMH MCU

Tracy Van Dyke, right, of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit,

is congratulated by Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care

Services, for the Awesome Award she received from the niece of a patient

who had misplaced her walker in the Duncan Wing lobby. Tracy kept the

walker in her possession until the owner was found, stayed with her

until the patient*s husband arrvied, then helped the patient into her

car.

Awesome in AMH SCU

Sharon Mertz, right, of the Surgical Care Unit at Alton Memorial

Hospital, is congratulated by Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient

Care Services, after Sharon received an Awesome card from a patient for

her excellent care while the patient was undergoing knee replacement

therapy.

Everyone at Alton Memorial Hospital provides excellent care, but sometimes someone goes beyond excellent. Adjectives like *Amazing* and *Awesome* come to mind. If you know of an employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let AMH know by completing an *Awesome* form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an *Awesome* badge sticker. Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the Development Office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at

618-463-7701.

Recent Awesome awards went to:

Joyce Strader, IMU

Sonia Slavuljica, Cardiology

Diana Kamp, Pharmacy

Anthony Banks, Food & Nutrition

Jim Roettgers, Eunice Smith Home

Nita Depper, Eunice Smith Home

Kyra Harrison, Eunice Smith H ome

Tina LaRussa Broyles, Hatch Wing

Sharon Mertz, Surgical Care Unit

Tracy Van Dyke, Medical Care Unit

Dr. John Stirton, Alton Orthopedic Clinic

Sharon Mertz, Surgical Care Unit

Linda Carter, Surgical Care Unit

Dawn Sehr, Intermediate Care Unit

Ruth Keeley, Medical Care Unit

Brenda Croft, BJC Hospice

Tina Hagen, BJC Hospice

Denise Alexander, Medical Care Unit

David Young, Housekeeping

Tammy Clements, Cardiology

Angel Steward, Medical Care Unit

Radiology Department







