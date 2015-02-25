'Awesome' Staff Members at Alton Memorial recognized
Awesome in AMH MCU
Tracy Van Dyke, right, of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit,
is congratulated by Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care
Services, for the Awesome Award she received from the niece of a patient
who had misplaced her walker in the Duncan Wing lobby. Tracy kept the
walker in her possession until the owner was found, stayed with her
until the patient*s husband arrvied, then helped the patient into her
car.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Awesome in AMH SCU
Sharon Mertz, right, of the Surgical Care Unit at Alton Memorial
Hospital, is congratulated by Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient
Care Services, after Sharon received an Awesome card from a patient for
her excellent care while the patient was undergoing knee replacement
therapy.
Everyone at Alton Memorial Hospital provides excellent care, but sometimes someone goes beyond excellent. Adjectives like *Amazing* and *Awesome* come to mind. If you know of an employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let AMH know by completing an *Awesome* form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an *Awesome* badge sticker. Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the Development Office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at
618-463-7701.
Recent Awesome awards went to:
Joyce Strader, IMU
Sonia Slavuljica, Cardiology
Diana Kamp, Pharmacy
Anthony Banks, Food & Nutrition
Jim Roettgers, Eunice Smith Home
Nita Depper, Eunice Smith Home
Kyra Harrison, Eunice Smith H ome
Tina LaRussa Broyles, Hatch Wing
Sharon Mertz, Surgical Care Unit
Tracy Van Dyke, Medical Care Unit
Dr. John Stirton, Alton Orthopedic Clinic
Sharon Mertz, Surgical Care Unit
Linda Carter, Surgical Care Unit
Dawn Sehr, Intermediate Care Unit
Ruth Keeley, Medical Care Unit
Brenda Croft, BJC Hospice
Tina Hagen, BJC Hospice
Denise Alexander, Medical Care Unit
David Young, Housekeeping
Tammy Clements, Cardiology
Angel Steward, Medical Care Unit
Radiology Department
More like this: