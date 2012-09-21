GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council will present award-winning filmmaker Jesus Nebot and his program, "Illegal Immigration: A Humanitarian Perspective," at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27 in the Ringhausen Atrium.

Nebot is the writer, director, producer and star behind the critically acclaimed illegal immigration feature "No Turning Back," winner of 23 International Film Festival Awards. He is also a renowned inspirational speaker and transformational trainer who has lectured in more than 30 states and 10 countries for educational, cultural, non-profit, business and civic organizations.

"This presentation is designed to make you rethink some of your assumptions and ideas about illegal immigration," said Sean Hill, vice president of Student Services at L&C.

Nebot's mission is to inspire personal and social healing and transformation through his speaking engagements, training seminars and artistic endeavors, including writing, producing, directing and acting.

"Illegal immigration is a very real concern that brings light to some of the most deeply held American values," Hill said. "These values are sometimes at odds, which leads to debate and disagreement on what it means to be a 21st century American."

This Lewis and Clark Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is also free and open to the public. For more information visit www.lc.edu and search key the word diversity

