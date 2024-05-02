ALTON - Enjoy the sounds of award-winning country artist Scotty McCreery as he takes the stage at the Alton Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024.

“A Friday evening on the Alton Riverfront with an award-winning artist like Scotty McCreery will be a great night for Alton and the region,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair.

Ticket sales will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, with Scotty McCreery Fan Club pre-sale and will go on sale for the general public at 9:30am on Monday, May 6, 2024. VIP tickets will sell for $79, reserved tickets for $59, and general admission tickets for $39 plus all applicable taxes and fees. Tickets will be available at www.Metrotix.com and through MetroTix outlets.

A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating at the amphitheater while general admission tickets include entry to the venue and seating in the lawn area.

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The 30-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved 6 No.1 hits: the RIAA Platinum-certified “Damn Strait,” the RIAA Gold certified “You Time,” the RIAA Gold certified “In Between,” the RIAA Platinum certified “This is It,” the RIAA Triple Platinum certified ‘Five More Minutes,” and the recent “Cab in a Solo.” His new album Rise and Fall will be out May 10.

The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 at age 17; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won two CMT Music Awards (one for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012 and the other for Digital-First Performance of the Year for “It Matters t Her” on “CMT Stages” in 2024); and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” in 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”).

He was awarded Pandora Billionaire status in 2021 in recognition of his music achieving more than one billion streams on Pandora. His song “Five More Minutes” inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: “Five More Minutes” in 2021 and “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” in 2022. He released his first book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream in 2016. His most recent album is Same Truck: The Deluxe Album. Last fall McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The singer/songwriter married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and the couple had their first son Avery in October 2022. For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

“It has been a few years since we’ve welcomed a country artist to the Alton Amphitheater, and we’re thrilled to bring this genre back to our riverfront,” continued Herkert.

The iconic Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater has hosted The Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, The Charlie Daniels Band, Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men, and others.

“We’re looking forward to another great summer on the Alton Riverfront,” said Herkert. “We’re grateful to all of our generous sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able hold great events such as this.”

Additional events planned for the Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Alton Food Truck Festival, Fireworks on the Mississippi, as well as the Jazz and Wine Festival, and the Alton Expo.

To learn more about Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.altonriverfrontamphitheater.com .

