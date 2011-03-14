BRIGHTON, ILLINOIS – Award winning Rowens Kennels has a few openings for its next round of Beginner Obedient Dog Training Classes for dogs 6months of age and older:



Beginner Obedience Classes - Tuesdays – 7:00 PM Begins March 15th

(Puppy/Graduate Puppy -- Every Wednesday – Begin any week!)



Call 372-3837 for Reservations



Rowens Kennels Training Center opened December 1986 to offer quality training in specific classes by experienced and knowledgeable trainers, and a place where the obedience community could train their dogs that offered comfort, good matting and equipment to simulate true ring conditions.

A wide range

Article continues after sponsor message

of obedience, show, field and pet supplies is located in the training building for your convenience. All dogs coming to the Training Center must have had immunizations and be free of fleas and ticks.



Rowens Kennels trainers are dedicated, talented, and thoroughly enjoy working with dogs and their owners. Their goal is to help the dog owner to have a pet who is a pleasure to own, live with, and if desired, exhibit in the sport of dog showing. Our classes cover not only training, but also encourage responsible pet ownership, health, and care information for the well-being of the dog.



Pat Owens, Certified Kennel Operator and Director of Training, has trained and shown seven breeds of her own dogs beginning in 1961. She has attained titles on these dogs through Utility Dog Tracking, UDT and earned High in Trials, while exhibiting throughout the United States and Canada. In 1970 she began instructing classes in addition to giving demonstrations for various civic groups and teaching mini-classes for the public schools Situated on 78 acres of lake, woods and fields, Rowens Kennels is a comprehensive care facility designed to offer professional care, boarding, training, and grooming services for a variety of pets.



For additional details, registration, and fees please contact Rowens Kennels via email, rowensk@sbcglobal.net, or call 372-3837.

More like this: