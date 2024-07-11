Driving. Walking up stairs. Pregnancy.

They’re normal parts of life but ones that can bring terrible pain in your sacroiliac joint (SI joint), where your back and hip meet. The joint tissue becomes inflamed, putting pressure on nerves and causing pain.

Zeeshan Ahmad, MD, a spine physiatrist at OSF HealthCare, says the SI joint stabilizes the back, helping with standing, walking and balance. He says SI joint pain, like all back pain, is common but hard to diagnose.

“Your posture is chronically bent forward. You’re not doing any stretching or changing posture. Then there’s a lot of stress on the sacroiliac joint,” Dr. Ahmad points out as one cause for the pain.

Sports injuries, falls or being bed-bound can also play a role. When driving, a sudden pound on the brake can shift your pelvis and cause stress on the SI joint. For pregnant woman, Dr. Ahmad says certain hormones can make the SI joint more mobile to accommodate the growing baby, and this can cause pain.

People with SI joint pain typically have lower back pain. It may extend to the rear end but usually does not extend down the legs, Dr. Ahmad says.

Article continues after sponsor message

Diagnosis involves checking nerve function and reflexes, doing physical tests while the person is on an exam table and an X-ray to rule out bone issues.

Treatment could start with medication and physical therapy. If that’s not helpful, a provider may use an injection to reduce inflammation in the joint and take pressure off the nerve. Providers typically use lidocaine and/or a steroid for these injections.