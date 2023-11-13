BETHALTO - Avery Wilson is still a senior in high school, but she’s poised to take the world by storm.

In recognition of her accolades and ambition, Avery Wilson is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Throughout high school, Wilson has amassed a long list of extracurriculars and academic honors. She has been invited to the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. These academic accomplishments make her a positive influence on younger students through the Freshmentors program, which Wilson joined as soon as she was an upperclassman and eligible to apply.

When she’s not studying or helping the younger students, Wilson can usually be found at tennis or track practice. She has been a member of both teams since she was a freshman. She has also spent three years in the Spanish Club and the Eagle Nation Community Outreach (ENCO) group, a community service organization.

The ENCO group has been lucky to have her. Wilson has completed so many hours of community service that she was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award — a national recognition — in 2022. She currently volunteers at Metro East Humane Society and serves as a volunteer skate instructor at the East Alton Ice Arena. During the summer months, she stays busy as a lifeguard at Sunset Hills Country Club.

Her schedule is pretty full, but Wilson makes time for fun, too. She is artistic and enjoys drawing, painting, baking and playing ukulele. When it’s not tennis or track season, she stays in shape by figure skating, hiking and spending as much time outdoors as possible.

Only halfway through her senior year, she has already received several impressive awards and recognitions. These experiences have served her well as Wilson has already begun training for life after high school in a career field that will allow her to do what she loves most: help others.

“I am currently training to be a CNA so that I can get a job in the obstetrics unit of a hospital sometime in January,” Wilson said.

Congratulations to Avery for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

