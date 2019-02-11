ALTON - Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps (AVEC) is a non-profit organization. AVEC is an all-volunteer organization that has been in operation since 1948. The organization was originally founded to provide water rescues in the Alton area after two young children drowned.

Because of this tragedy, 12 men formed AVEC. AVEC has gone through many changes. AVEC used to run an ambulance service and also worked with the Madison County Coroner's Office to do body recovery runs.

AVEC is still located in Alton, AVEC still does water searches, land searches, public relations events. They also provide first aid to Alton Road Runners Club during races. AVEC is also on Godfrey's Disaster Plan.

The organization is a huge part of the community and they are always looking for volunteers. There are numerous areas in which they need volunteers and they have a spot for anyone willing to volunteer. All they ask is that you have a clean background with no felony charges. They provide all the training.

If you are interested to join you can reach them at their facebook page at Alton Volunteer Emergency Corp or at eddrach@yahoo.com.

