Automotive Technology Conference Held at Lewis and Clark Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Don Stiehr, factory representative with Pro-Cut, talks to a group of automotive educators about a product designed for resurfacing brake rotors during the first day of the spring Illinois College Automotive Instructor’s Association Conference. More than 180 automotive educators from around the state are attending the event hosted by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Automotive Program. The event continues Friday morning with more technical sessions. “The turnout has been great,” said Chris Reynolds, instructor in Lewis and Clark’s Automotive Technology program. “It has given us a way to network with other educators from around the state and talk about how our program is providing students with the latest technology.” Photo by Paige Allen Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip