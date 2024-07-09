ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Dennis Cooperwood, Jr., 20, of the 5600 block of Statler Avenue in St. Louis, has been identified as the deceased in a homicide on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 5215 Lucas and Hunt Road, authorities said.

St. Louis County Police reported that Cooperwood suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries in the parking lot on Statler Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available, according to police.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, individuals can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: