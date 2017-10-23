GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association invites its members and the general public to hear author Steve Luckenbach on Monday, November 6, 2017, at the Alton High School Auditorium located at 4200 Humbert Road in Godfrey. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and Mr. Luckenbach will speak at 6 p.m. Autographed books by Luckenbach will be given away as attendance prizes.

An excerpt from Amazon.com - Without Why, we’re lost. Not asking why is comforting in the short term. Nobody benefits from being bludgeoned with poor choices. But in the long term, we’re lost if we can’t face the why of the choices we are making. Visit our speaker’s website at www.steveluckenbach.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance and $20 at the door, and reservations must be made by calling 618-467-2280, emailing receptionist@growthassociation.com or registering online at https://goo.gl/HkeHtJ. Seating is limited.