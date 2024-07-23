CHICAGO – Antoinette ‘Toni’ Green of Aurora recently won the top prize of $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket – and her first thought was how she could pay it forward.

“I’ve given away over $100,000 already,” shared Toni. “When I was blessed with this prize, I knew I was finally in a position to give back, to help my friends and family, and to pay it forward.”

The $1 million winning ticket was a $10 MONOPOLY™ 50X scratch-off ticket from the Illinois Lottery, licensed by Scientific Games, LLC., and purchased at Ruby’s Liquor, located at 1535 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

“Toni has won a few smaller prizes here, and actually claimed our store as her ‘lucky store’ - she’s been coming regularly ever since,” explained Anup Singh, owner of Ruby’s Liquor. “My son, Jas, was working the day she won the million dollar prize. He said she scratched the ticket and started screaming ‘Oh my gosh!’ She then had him scan the ticket multiple times, and sure enough - the $1 million prize was real.”

