Aurora Renaé Graham
Parents: Brianna Greer and Devin Graham
Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
Length: 19.5 in.
Birthdate: 7/13/15
Time: 12:36 AM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Kaecee Graham (2)
Grandparents: Terry Deucker of East Alton, Larry Greer of East Alton (deceased), Deanna Graham of Bethalto, Jackie Graham Jr. of Cottage Hills
Great Grandparents: Shirley Brantley of Wood River, Billie Hoxsie of Elsah, Jackie Graham Sr. of Cottage Hills
