Name: Aurora Renaé Graham

Parents: Brianna Greer and Devin Graham

Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Length: 19.5 in.

Birthdate: 7/13/15

Time: 12:36 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Kaecee Graham (2)

Grandparents: Terry Deucker of East Alton, Larry Greer of East Alton (deceased), Deanna Graham of Bethalto, Jackie Graham Jr. of Cottage Hills

Great Grandparents: Shirley Brantley of Wood River, Billie Hoxsie of Elsah, Jackie Graham Sr. of Cottage Hills

