BETHALTO - August 22, 2012 -Just a few days remain to submit a nomination for The Bethalto Community Awards. For the fifth consecutive year, Cornerstone Church is accepting nominations for four awards – the Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award, the School Employee of the Year,

the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year and the Rock of the Community Award.

The Bethalto Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has donated his or her time to make an impact on the community during the past year.

The School Employee of the Year and the Bethalto Public Employee of the Year awards were created to raise awareness of the many people who serve the residents of the community, often behind the scenes.

The fourth award is for the Rock of the Community. This award recognizes a lifetime of service to the Village of Bethalto and surrounding communities.Past winners of this award have exemplified a pattern of volunteerism through local non-profit, civic and religious organizations.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted through August 26. To nominate someone, please visit www.CstoneChurches.com to complete an application or send a letter to Cornerstone Church, PO Box 136, Bethalto, IL, 62010. Please be sure to include the name of the person being nominated, the award for which they are to be considered, the position they hold and a brief

statement about why you have chosen to nominate this individual.

The award recipients will be honored Sunday, September 2, during the morning worship service

at Cornerstone Church of Bethalto and recognized in a community presentation later that evening on the main stage at the Bethalto Homecoming.

For more information contact Cornerstone Church Office, 618-377-7625 or office@CstoneChurches.com.

Cornerstone Church is located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto, IL. The Cornerstone Network includes additional campuses at 4836 N. Alby in Godfrey, IL (which also serves as the location for their Deaf Church); 310 South Rapp Avenue in Columbia, IL; and, the newest location at 5200

Shrewsbury Ave. in Shrewsbury, MO. Cornerstone is actively dedicated to becoming the center of life for the community, taking the love of God out of the church walls and bringing it to the people. Cornerstone’s mission is to offer a place for those throughout the Riverbend area to

Connect with Faith, Family, Friends and Future. Cornerstone Church is an active member of the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination based in the United States, with over 12,000 churches and nearly 3 million adherents worldwide.

