EDWARDSVILLE - Audrey Owen led the way with three hits and three RBIs, while Father McGivney Catholic's softball team scored five runs in the opening inning to take an 11-4 win over Metro-East Lutheran in a play-in game for the IHSA Class 1A Okawville regional Monday afternoon at the Knights' park.

The game went on despite overcast and gloomy skies, with sprinkles of rain falling throughout, with the Griffins going out to the early lead, never being threatened.

The Griffins hit Metro-East with their five-run opening salvo in the top of the first, then scored once in the second and twice in the third to extend the lead to 8-0 after three. The Knights fought back with three in the bottom of the fifth, but McGivney countered with three of their own in the sixth to go up 11-3. Metro-East came up with a run in the sixth to make the final 11-4.

Owen's three hits and three RBIs led the way for the Griffins, while both Avery Grenzebach and Maddie Callovini had two hits and two RBIs each, Morgan Zobrist had a hit and RBI, and both Jada Zumwalt and Nora Mensing each had hits. Zumwalt went all the way inside the circle, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three and striking out four. for the Griffins.

Taylor Weber hit a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs for the Knights, while Alexis Weber had a hit and RBI, and both Grace Hopp and Sarah Henke had hits. Taylor Weber went five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out seven, while Alexis Weber pitched the sixth inning, giving up five unearned runs on one hit, walking three and fanning no one.

Metro-East ends its season at 6-8, while the Griffins advance at 7-16, and will play the host Rockets at Okawville High on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

