The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Audrey is the daughter of Shawn and Alison Neace of Alton. She chose Target for her gift card St. Louis Children’s Hospital for her donation. Audrey is in 8th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) in the Field Summit House. She is an active and vital member of AMS as well as the Alton Community. Audrey is a dedicated student and a kind and considerate peer. She has an exuberant and positive energy and is a leader in the performing arts both at school and in the community. Throughout her Middle School years, she has been a successful Honor student: participating in Science Fair, Young Authors, National Junior Honor Society, and Junior Olympiad. She has been consistently recognized for High Honor Roll and received top honors from Gateway Achievers and the Alton Middle School Spelling Bee. Her teachers recognize her enthusiasm for education and a commitment for doing her personal best. Along with being an exceptional student and friend, Audrey has been involved in the Auditorium tech crew, set design, and production for Black History/Women’s week. She has also performed in all of the school’s musicals since 6th grade. Audrey plays the bassoon in Band, Honors Band, and Jazz band as well as sings in Choir, Lab Choir and Honor Choir. Audrey truly loves spending time with her friends and helping around the house on projects or working in the yard with her family.

Alyssa Eagleton is the daughter Timothy and Jodie Eagleton of Alton. She 5th grader at West Elementary School. She chose Target for her gift card the 5As as her donation. Alyssa is a fine example of optimism and a role model for all of the students at West Elementary School. She is a good student and a friend to all. Alyssa is reported to be an outstanding student at school. She plays percussion in the band and is a member of the 5th grade chorus. Alyssa’s favorite things about school are reading and math. She loves to read. Outside of school, Alyssa is very busy with competitive gymnastics. She has participate in several gymnastic meets and will soon be travelling to Northern Illinois where she will compete again. Alyssa is an involved member of her church where she babysits and works on various donation drives. Alyssa’s family is proud of her school work, determination, and caring outlook on life.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

