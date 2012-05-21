(Musical production will benefit the 5 A’s Animal Shelter of Godfrey, Illinois)

Actors and Artists for Animals (AAA), a new community theater group proudly announces open auditions for the love story, “West Side Story.”

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is updated to modern-day New York City, as two young idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of all time.

Actors and Artists for Animals was created to benefit the 5 A’s no kill animal shelter of Godfrey, Illinois by providing an opportunity for our community to showcase talent, offer creative opportunities and most important, bring attention to the plight of homeless animals. Production director Sue Mueller states, “The show is a chance for theatrical opportunities to provide for an important cause such as homeless animals who have no voice, and present “being on stage” with a purpose beyond simply being in the spot light.”

Auditions for West Side Story will be held on Saturday, May 26 beginning at 3PM at Gordon Cragg Dance Studio, 2808 Broadway in Alton. The production will be performed August 3-5 at the Nazarene Community Theater (old Roxana Theater) in Roxana. Those auditioning may bring their own music by tape or score. Participants are asked to prepare to sing 16 measures of a song from any musical, along with learning a brief dance routine. An audition appointment may be scheduled. Each should bring an activity calendar to auditions to note any conflicts to the rehearsal schedule.

Rehearsals are scheduled to begin June 16. The proceeds from West Side Story will benefit the 5 A’s no kill animal shelter. Vocal director is Ron Abraham and Gordon Cragg is the choreographer. For more information contact production director Sue Mueller 618-581-6220.

