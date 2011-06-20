Auditions for THE SPITFIRE GRILL Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Auditions for THE SPITFIRE GRILL will be held at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on Saturday, July 9th from 10am-2pm OR by appointment with Director, Diana Enloe at 618-463-0391. There are roles for 4 women and 3men ( 20+ thru 50+). Please prepare a ballad or folk song to sing. Rehearsals for this powerfully sweet ensemble musical will begin on July 26th with Performance dates September 16th-25th. Information about all of Alton Little Theater's GREAT 78TH Season can be found at www.altonlittletheater.org Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip