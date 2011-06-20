Auditions for THE SPITFIRE GRILL
Auditions for THE SPITFIRE GRILL will be held at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on Saturday, July 9th from 10am-2pm OR by appointment with Director, Diana Enloe at 618-463-0391. There are roles for 4 women and 3men ( 20+ thru 50+). Please prepare a ballad or folk song to sing. Rehearsals for this powerfully sweet ensemble musical will begin on July 26th with Performance dates September 16th-25th. Information about all of Alton Little Theater's GREAT 78TH Season can be found at www.altonlittletheater.org
