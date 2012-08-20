Auditions for THE GLASS MENAGERIE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALT Director Emeritus, Diana Enloe, will hold open auditions for THE GLASS MENAGERIE on Saturday, September 8th at 10am. There are roles for one woman in her 50's and one woman in her late 20's; there are roles for two men in their early 30's. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Tennessee William's compelling ( and perhaps best known) drama will be produced November 2 - 11th at the Showplace. For additional audition opportunities, please contact Ms. Enloe at 618-463-0391 to set up an appointment time. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip