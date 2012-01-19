Alton Little Theater will conduct auditions for Neil Simon's LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR on Saturday, January 28th at 2pm and on Sunday, January 29th at 7pm - at the Showplace at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton, Illinois.

The Production features roles for (7) men and (2) women (late 20's to 50's) and the Production opens on March 16th. (Rehearsals begin February 7.) Director, Mark Hilgert will have scripts available for readings and can possibly schedule additional audition times through: hilgertmt@sbcglobal.net

