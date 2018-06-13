ST. LOUIS - Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, is in search of a national anthem singer for the June 22 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Papa Nicholas 150. The audition is open to everyone from amateurs to professionals. The winner will have the opportunity to sing the national anthem on the main stage, on television, prior to the start of the Papa Nicholas 150.

Deadline to send your audition video is Sunday, June 17 at 5 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday, June 18.

To enter, please send your audition video to info@gatewaymsp.com.

Gateway Motorsports Park’s annual NASCAR weekend will begin on Friday, June 22, with the Papa Nicholas 150 for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. The annual Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race follows on Saturday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. CDT. To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, please call Gateway Motorsports Park at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park's facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.

