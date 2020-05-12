WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union today named Aubrey Robinson as the East Alton-High School "Oiler of the Year" winner.

The winner of the $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship is selected from winners of the

"Oiler of the Month" program sponsored by Midwest Members Credit Union.

A senior student receives a certificate and a Subway gift card for winning the "Oiler of the Month" honor.

The 2020 Oiler of the Year winner is Aubrey Robinson is a senior at East Alton-Wood River and is involved with Spirit Club, Big Sisters, Freshman Math Tutor, Transition Coach, Special Olympics Basketball Coach, Volleyball camp volunteer and Special Olympics Basketball Coach. Aubrey was a standout volleyball and basketball player for EAWR. She won MVP for both volleyball and basketball during her tenure at EAWR High School and was a finalist for Athlete of the Year in 2019.

Aubrey has been a Renaissance Gold Winner for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance as well as on the high honor roll each semester. Aubrey was a part of the National Honor Society and a Junior Rotarian. Aubrey volunteered for many community organizations like RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) Young Adults Committee, Riverbend Family Ministries, Pride Inc, Child Advocacy Center, Bethalto Boys and Girls club, Power of the Giraffe organization and the Community Hope Center.

After graduation, Aubrey plans to attend Illinois State University to major in nursing.

"Congratulations Aubrey, and all of us here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors," Midwest Members Credit Union said.