JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Fair Pageant results are in, and the 2021 Miss Jersey County is Aubrey McCormick, and the 2021 Little Miss Jersey County is Olivia Mooney.

Miss Jersey County 2021 Results are as follows:

Miss Jersey County - Aubrey McCormick

First Runner Up - Madelynn Gilman

Second Runner Up - Katie Shires

Miss Congeniality - Aubrey McCormick

People’s Choice - Meghan Droege

Little Miss Jersey County 2021 Results:

Little Miss Jersey County - Olivia Mooney

First Runner Up - Ariana Jantzen

Second Runner Up - Charleigh Clendenen

Third Runner Up - Claire Challans

Fourth Runner Up - Gracen Witt

People’s Choice - Claire Challans

Top 50/50 Ticket Sales - Emmalee Grasle