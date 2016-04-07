Aubrey Anne Knight
April 7, 2016 12:48 PM
Name: Aubrey Anne Knight
Parents: Aaron Dennis and Annie Knight of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time : 12:02 PM
Date: 3/7/2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Hannah (5) Hailie (2)
Grandparents:Billy & Dawn McCane, Alton; Sherry Knight, Alton
Great-Grandparents:Donna Garrett, Godfrey; Norman McCane, Alton; Monte Moon, Delhi
