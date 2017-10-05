EDWARDSVILLE – Ron E. Foster of the Edwardsville law firm Walton Telken Foster has received the prestigious AV preeminent® recognition of Martindale Hubbell®, an honor only 5% of attorneys nationwide receive. This excellence rating recognizes Foster’s high ethical standards and exceptional legal abilities.

“Recognition is always humbling but it’s especially so when it comes from my peers in the legal profession. I’m grateful for this award” said Ron Foster.

An AV preeminent rating is the highest achievement offered through the Martindale Hubbell® Peer Review Ratings™. Foster is now listed in the Martindale Hubbell® Law Directory, which connects attorneys across the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

Foster’s law partner, Troy Walton, congratulates Foster for his ability and integrity. “The award of this rating by Martindale-Hubbell is truly an accomplishment by Ron. All of us at the firm are proud of him for this recognition by his peers.”

This rating by fellow attorneys acknowledges Foster’s ability and determination to win cases for his injured clients. One such case included a recent settlement where Foster secured $350,000 in permanency for an Illinois man injured in a workplace incident in Coulterville, Ill. This was in addition to the $333,667 in benefits paid to him for lost wages and payment of medical bills which totaled more than $800,000. Foster also secured an agreement from the employer to agree to pay all of his client’s future medical bills.

Foster is an inductee in the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, which includes many of the top trial lawyers in the United States. In 2016 he earned the “10 Best” award for client satisfaction from the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as well as the prestigious “Leading Lawyer” designation.

Foster practices law in both Illinois and Missouri and resides in Glen Carbon, Illinois with his wife Jamie and their three children. He is a past president of the Madison County Bar Association and is Chairman of the Edwardsville Township Democratic organization and is the past President of the Edwardsville Democratic Club.

More like this: