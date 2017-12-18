GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon/O’Fallon attorney Robert P. Marcus has been selected to represent the Hailey and Madison Bertels estate following the accident that occurred on Interstate-55 on Nov. 21 near Hamel. Hailey and Madison lost their lives in a crash on Nov. 21 when a large semi slammed into seven vehicles, including the Bertels’ car.

Attorney Marcus has been waiting on the final report from the Illinois State Police and other investigators to determine if any filings will be made on behalf of the estate in the matter. It has been said it may take up to 60 days for the full investigation to be completed and a reconstruction report be released.

Tori Carroll of Allhambra and a Staunton student, also died from injuries after the accident. Another victim - Vivian Vu - died days after the accident. She was one of six Missouri Southern students heading back to Joplin from a conference in Chicago.

Hailey and Madison were 17 and 20 years of age, respectively at the time of the fatal crash.

“The family is going through a most difficult time of life and really struggling to do the best they can,” Marcus said. “They have a lot of community support in and around Staunton. It has been really tough on them and is a terrible tragedy.”

