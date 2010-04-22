Attorney Leonard Berg recently participated in the Spring meeting of the Special Needs Alliance. The Special Needs Alliance is the premiere provider of special needs trust advocacy and other legal services for persons with special needs. Membership in the Alliance is by invitation only.

The Alliance has developed systems and standards for its members with the goal of raising the level of expertise and providing services to persons with special needs. The seminar in San Diego included topics of disability and divorce, working with other financial institutions, changes in the standards
of the Social Security Administration, in particular housing problems and challenges in paying retirement accounts to persons with disabilities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Berg has also been named by his peers as a Leading Lawyer. He may be reached at 258-4800 or visit his website at www.lbergelderlaw.com.

More like this:

Jul 27, 2023 - Centerstone names Jennifer Thomason as Regional Chief Operating Officer

6 days ago - OSF HealthCare VP Chris Manson Recognized By President of Ukraine

Aug 23, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Department Hosts Weekend Fundraiser for Special Olympics at Schnucks

Jul 17, 2023 - Durbin Provides NATO Summit Update At The Ukrainian Culture Center

Aug 22, 2023 - OSF Again Named One Of Best Employers In Illinois

 