Attorney Leonard Berg recently participated in the Spring meeting of the Special Needs Alliance. The Special Needs Alliance is the premiere provider of special needs trust advocacy and other legal services for persons with special needs. Membership in the Alliance is by invitation only.

The Alliance has developed systems and standards for its members with the goal of raising the level of expertise and providing services to persons with special needs. The seminar in San Diego included topics of disability and divorce, working with other financial institutions, changes in the standards

of the Social Security Administration, in particular housing problems and challenges in paying retirement accounts to persons with disabilities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Berg has also been named by his peers as a Leading Lawyer. He may be reached at 258-4800 or visit his website at www.lbergelderlaw.com.

More like this: