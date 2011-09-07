Attorney Leonard Berg Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, IL., September 7, 2011... Attorney Leonard Berg recently served as a panelist at the recent Illinois Institute of Continuing Legal Education Annual Special Needs Planning Program. Berg provided practical information to his fellow attorneys regarding the use of the courts to establish a special needs trust. Berg has been named as an Illinois Leading Lawyer. Berg is also a member of the Special Needs Alliance, a national invitation only organization of professionals serving the needs of persons with disability. Berg's office is in East Alton. He may be reached at 258-4800. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip