SPRINGFIELD - Attorney General Kwame Raoul presented the proposed budget for the Attorney General’s office for next fiscal year to lawmakers today in Springfield. Raoul announced to a legislative committee that his office collected nearly $1.6 billion in revenue on behalf of the state through litigation and collection efforts in 2022. The revenue collected for the state by the Attorney General’s office shows that for every dollar of taxpayer funding the office received in Fiscal Year 2022, it generated $39.52 for the state.

“The Attorney General’s office has remained steadfast in our work to protect consumers, support victims of violent crime, apprehend offenders who prey on children online, and enhance public safety throughout Illinois,” Raoul said. “We are able to do this critical work while bringing needed revenue into the state, and I look forward to building upon our efforts to improve the quality of life in every part of Illinois.”

In 2022, the Attorney General’s office was able to bring in $304 million through collections litigation, including cases involving the collection of funds for damage to state property, child support enforcement, fines and penalties. The Attorney General’s office also collected more than $807 million through tobacco litigation and more than $456 million in estate tax revenues.

In addition to recoveries for the state, the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau mediated more than 20,000 complaints in 2022. The bureau provided more than $8 million in mediated savings for Illinois consumers and secured more than $207 million through enforcement actions.

