SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 23 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to reinstate a rule that protects people from discrimination in housing.

“No one should be denied access to housing based on their race, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, or disability,” Raoul said. “We cannot tolerate discrimination in any form, and I urge HUD to take action that will ensure states have tools to better protect our residents from housing discrimination.”

The rule, also known as the Implementation of the Fair Housing Act’s Discriminatory Effects Standard, was originally established in 2013 under the Fair Housing Act. The rule protects individuals against facially neutral housing and lending practices that result in discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status. HUD is proposing to reinstate the 2013 rule and revoke an unlawful 2020 replacement that had serious legal defects, failed to provide specific protections for people who were victims of discrimination, and made it more difficult for many valid legal claims to proceed.

In the comment letter, Raoul and the attorneys general state that they rely on the 2013 rule to combat discrimination, challenge housing policies that have a discriminatory effect, and ensure more equal housing opportunities. Raoul and the coalition contend that the reinstated rule better aligns with the Fair Housing Act and judicial precedent. Raoul and the attorneys general also suggest that HUD should consider further strengthening the rule in the future, considering the ongoing prevalence of segregation and discrimination in housing and lending in communities across the country.

Joining Raoul in sending today’s comments are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

