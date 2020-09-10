Attorney General Raoul Supports California's Ban On Large-Capacity Magazines
CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general to defend California’s ban on large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. In an amicus brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, Raoul and the coalition support California’s petition for en banc review in Duncan v. Becerra, a case in which a divided three-judge panel struck down California’s ban. The brief argues that the Second Amendment allows states to enact reasonable firearm restrictions that protect public safety.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“States have a responsibility to protect residents from gun violence within their borders, and it is essential for states to be able to enact commonsense restrictions, such as prohibitions on large-capacity magazines,” Raoul said. “Like California, Illinois is focused on reducing gun violence in our communities, and we must be able to collaborate at the state level with law enforcement agencies and lawmakers to develop and implement reasonable firearm regulations.”
Since 2000, California has prohibited the manufacture, importation and sale of large-capacity magazines. In 2016, to further stem the proliferation of large-capacity magazines, the California legislature and the California electorate passed Proposition 63, which banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Nine other states and the District of Columbia have also enacted laws banning large-capacity magazines. The constitutionality of those laws has been unanimously upheld by other federal courts of appeals.
A group of gun owners and the California Rifle & Pistol Association, a state affiliate of the National Rifle Association (NRA), filed the Duncan lawsuit after the passage of California’s Proposition 63. In April 2019, a lower court struck down California’s prohibition on large-capacity magazines. California appealed the ruling to the 9th Circuit, and in August 2020, a divided three-judge panel affirmed the district court’s judgment. California sought en banc review, prompting the states’ amicus brief in support.
In the amicus brief, Raoul and the attorneys general urge the 9th Circuit to rehear the case en banc and argue that California’s ban on large-capacity magazines is a reasonable and lawful restriction because:
Joining Raoul in filing the brief are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
More like this: