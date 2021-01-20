CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement regarding the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris.

“It has been said but bears repeating: today marks a new day for our nation. I applaud the return of decency to the White House and am encouraged that the Biden-Harris Administration will put our nation on a path toward recovery.

“Over the past four years, my office has engaged with other attorneys general from throughout the country to defend against the bad policies pursued by the federal government. Between anti-immigrant policies, reducing access to health care, resistance to addressing racial inequalities, and attempts to roll back critical environmental regulations, attorneys general have served as a last line of defense against policies that will harm residents. I welcome the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris as they reverse some of the damaging policies enacted by the last administration and enact new policies that will help states recover from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I, along with my colleagues, have had the opportunity to meet with Biden-Harris Administration leadership to learn more about the new administration’s priorities and approaches to policy. As a result of those meetings, I feel encouraged and confident that our nation will again be set on the right path and our international reputation restored.

“The new administration has committed to working with states, and I look forward to working with them to address the significant challenges our nation faces. Today, decency is restored.”

