CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today released the following statement condemning mob violence in and around the U.S. Capitol.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I will always support the right of the people to express their opinions through peaceful protest, as guaranteed by the First Amendment, but let us be clear: what we have witnessed today at the U.S. Capitol is not peaceful, it is not constitutionally-protected, and it is not a ‘protest.’ This violence is a criminal attack on our democracy.

“The individuals who engaged in such criminal acts should not only be cleared from the Capitol so that Congress can resume its duties, but should be held fully accountable under the law.

“Regardless of one’s political ideology, we should all recognize as un-American this attack on our republic: the hate and divisiveness symbolized by the Confederate flag and the noose at the Capitol, and the shameful invocation of Adolf Hitler by a member of Illinois’ congressional delegation. From both sides of the aisle, we must unite to condemn what threatens our values, system of government, and the rule of law.”

More like this: