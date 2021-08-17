CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the passing of former state Sen. William R. “Bill” Haine.

“I had the honor of serving with Bill Haine in the Illinois Senate and working closely with him on the Senate’s Judiciary and Criminal Law Committees where we developed a friendship I have valued throughout my career. He was more than a colleague, he was a mentor and a teacher. Like many of my colleagues, I was not only impressed by ‘Professor’ Haine’s grasp of the law, but his knowledge of the history behind it, as well as history at large. I am a better lawyer and public servant as a result of my time with Bill Haine.

“Bill was a true statesman who was able to disagree without being disagreeable and for whom ‘bipartisanship’ was more than a talking point. He worked across the aisle and across county lines to improve the quality of life for residents of every region of our state.

“Those of us fortunate to know Bill knew that only his deep love of his large family came before his commitment to service. On behalf of the people of Illinois, thank you for sharing your husband, father and grandfather for so many years. We are all better because of his kindness, integrity and leadership. The state of Illinois mourns your loss and celebrates the life of our great friend and colleague.”

