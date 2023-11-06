CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit’s decision in the consolidated cases challenging the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

“I am pleased with the 7th Circuit's decision in these critically-important cases, which means my office has now successfully defended the Protect Illinois Communities Act in appeals before the 7th Circuit and the Illinois Supreme Court. Assault weapons were intended for military use, and the Protect Illinois Communities Act is a tool to prevent them from being used to cause devastation in our schools, places of worship and recreation spaces. This decision is the result of many hours of work by the staff of the Attorney General’s office, and I thank them for their dedication and service to the people of Illinois.”

