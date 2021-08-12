SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today encouraged Illinois families to visit his tent at the 2021 Illinois State Fair.

Raoul’s tent offers many free resources, including information to help residents and crime victims and their families access violence prevention and crime victims services. Visitors to Raoul’s tent will be able to access information to learn about recent improvements to these services for crime victims and their families, new laws enacted to help prevent violence, steps people can take to protect themselves and their families, and how to access violence prevention and crime victim services provided by the Attorney General’s office.

“As families enjoy the carnival rides, food and other attractions, I encourage them to visit the Attorney General’s tent to learn about the important services my office provides and how we work to protect residents throughout the year,” Raoul said. “My staff will be available to provide information that will help Illinois residents access my office’s resources, which range from violence prevention and crime victim services, to helping families keep children safe online, to consumer and phone scams.”

Since taking office, Attorney General Raoul has strengthened his office’s Crime Victim Services Division by expanding access to crime victim services and implementing a trauma-informed, more victim-centric approach to assisting survivors and families. This spring, the Illinois Legislature passed Raoul’s improvements to Illinois’ Crime Victim Compensation Program that allow the Attorney General’s office to more efficiently administer benefits in order to make resources more accessible to survivors by expanding the timeline during which victims can file claims, allowing victims with felony convictions to apply for the program, raising the weekly earnings award and changing who is defined as an applicant, victim and relative to be more inclusive. Raoul has also taken steps to streamline the application process, remove obstacles that historically prevented survivors in need from qualifying for assistance, increase the statute of limitations for survivors who are minors and increase trainings and community outreach to expand awareness of the program.

Additionally, the Legislature passed Raoul’s legislation, which was recently signed into law, to expand the Illinois Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) to include survivors of human and sex trafficking. The ACP is administered by the Attorney General’s office and functions as a mail-forwarding system that provides survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human and sex trafficking with a substitute address they can use on their driver’s licenses or state-issued identification cards. Participants can provide that address to state and local agencies and other entities to have their first-class mail, including bills, personal mail and packages sent through the U.S. Postal Service, forwarded to them.

In June, Raoul announced a streamlined statewide automated victim notification system, Illinois VINE (Victim Information and Notifications Everyday), which allows survivors of violent crime and families to better search offenders’ custody status and access support services and advocacy organizations. Illinois VINE provides automated notices in both English and Spanish that allow registered users to track an offender’s custody and court case status by sending alerts when an offender appears in court, is transferred or released.

In addition to resources to help crime victims access services, Raoul’s tent offers information about other programs and services the Attorney General’s office provides, such as the protecting children from online predators, supporting victims of fraud and deception, enforcing Illinois’ environmental laws and child support enforcement.

Attorney General Raoul’s tent is located on Grandstand Avenue, and the office will also have an exhibit in the Illinois Building to provide information designed to help seniors recognize and avoid scams. Masks are required for all visitors to the Attorney General’s tent, regardless of vaccination status. Additional information about COVID-19 mask and testing requirements are available online.

For more information about the Attorney General’s office, the Illinois’ Crime Victim Compensation Program, the Address Confidentiality Program and Illinois VINE, please visit the Attorney General’s website.