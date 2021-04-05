CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today called on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to prevent people from selling fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination cards on their platforms. Raoul joined a bipartisan coalition of 32 attorneys general in raising concerns about the public health risks of these fake cards in a letter to the companies’ CEOs

“Not only do these fraudulent vaccination cards violate the laws of many states, but more urgently, they threaten the health of our communities and our progress in battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” Raoul said. “I am committed to protecting the health and safety of Illinois residents, and I urge the CEOs of Twitter, eBay and Shopify to take action to help us protect our communities and stop this dangerous, fraudulent practice.”

Legitimate vaccination cards are given by providers when they administer the vaccine. People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, so it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not. In the letter, Raoul and the coalition ask the CEOs to:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards.

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

Attorney General Raoul also cautions Illinois residents to be vigilant and protect themselves from scams and fraud related to COVID vaccination cards. Raoul issued a consumer alert warning people to avoid posting images of vaccination cards on social media as they include personal information that scammers can use and offered steps people can take to protect themselves.

Raoul is also urging people to avoid websites that claim to sell vaccination cards or doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Illinois public health officials are overseeing the vaccine’s distribution, and residents will be able to receive the vaccine only through a designated health or vaccine clinic. Consumers also should be aware that Medicare or Medicaid will not call seniors or residents to proactively offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents should consult their health care providers or local health departments for guidance in determining when the vaccine will be available to them. A list of local health departments is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.

Additional vaccine information is available free of charge on the Illinois Attorney General’s website and on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website. Individuals can report a website selling fake vaccination cards or a vaccination card scam by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago), 1-800-243-0618 (Springfield), or 1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale), or by filing an online complaint.

Joining Raoul are the attorneys general of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin

