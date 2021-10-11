CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to present Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service to the commission for a hearing on the record and an advisory opinion.

“Without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s statutorily-required review, the public will not have the opportunity to give input on a plan that could affect the quality of mail service across the country,” Raoul said. “I urge the Postal Service to recognize the impact of this proposed plan on the public and request a review from the commission.”

Raoul and the coalition submitted the complaint to the Postal Regulatory Commission, an independent federal agency that provides transparency and accountability for the Postal Service. The complaint asserts that Postmaster General DeJoy adopted a 10-year plan that will make significant changes to postal services without first obtaining an advisory opinion from the commission. Federal law requires the Postal Service to seek the Commission’s review whenever it makes a change to postal services that will affect the entire country.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congress empowered the commission to provide expert advice and oversight to the Postal Service, oversight that is sorely needed after Postmaster General DeJoy implemented operational changes in the summer of 2020 that caused nationwide mail delays. Raoul and the coalition state that avoiding review by the commission will harm the states and the public and could lead to future problems with mail delivery.

Raoul and the coalition argue that the Postal Service’s proposed plan reflects multiple unprecedented changes in its operations and service, at a time when reliance on the mail remains at historic levels and states across the country are grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. The coalition also argues that implementing these changes without adhering to the statutory process deprives mail users of their rights and undermines public accountability. In addition, failing to seek the commission’s expert review on such a change would risk significant errors in the Postal Service’s decision-making process and ultimately harm all who rely on the Postal Service for timely and efficient mail.

In the complaint, Raoul and the coalition request that the commission order the Postal Service to request a review of the full extent of the ten-year plan, affording states and the public an opportunity to provide comment.

Joining Raoul in the complaint are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Rhode Island and Washington.

More like this: