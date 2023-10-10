CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined bipartisan group of 13 attorneys general from Arizona, California, Delaware, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia, to release the following joint statement on the current situation in Israel and the attacks launched by Hamas.

“We are aghast and outraged at the wanton, calculated attacks on civilians going about their daily lives. The carnage, perpetrated by Hamas and its supporters, has directly led to the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and horrific kidnappings. We grieve with our Israeli siblings, and with the loved ones of all those innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza because of this surprise attack. The targeting of civilians by Hamas as well as the thousands of rockets it has fired indiscriminately at civilian targets are acts that cannot be tolerated or rationalized. Violence and terror are not the ways to achieve a lasting and meaningful peace in this conflict. Only the rule of law, mutual respect and understanding can help all sides realize true security, freedom, justice, and peace.”

