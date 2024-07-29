CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul elaborated more on Monday, July 29, 2024, about charges regarding a former Alton police officer with theft and wire fraud, alleging he stole funds from the Alton Police Department Benevolent and Protective Association while employed by the department.

Raoul said Jeremiah T. Dressler, 41, of Brighton, faces one count of Class 2 felony theft, one count of Class 2 felony theft by deception, and three counts of Class 3 felony wire fraud. The Class 2 felony charges carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison each, while the Class 3 felony charges carry a maximum sentence of up to five years each. Sentences can be served concurrently, depending on the court's decision.

Dressler surrendered to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 26, 2024, following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2024.

“The public should be able to rely on law enforcement officers to abide by the laws they swear to uphold, and so should their fellow officers,” Raoul stated. “I would like to thank the Illinois State Police for their work investigating this case. My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate and hold accountable public servants who abuse their positions for their own financial gain.”

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Special Investigations Unit. ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly emphasized the importance of accountability in public service, stating: “No one is above the law, especially those who swear an oath to uphold the law. ISP’s Special Investigations Unit will thoroughly investigate cases of public corruption to help maintain the public’s trust in those charged with serving their community.”

Assistant Attorneys General Haley C. Bookhout and Steven R. Sallerson are handling the prosecution for Attorney General Raoul’s office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

