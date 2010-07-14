Attorney General Lisa Madigan to speak on "Protecting Seniors in Tough Economic Times," The event takes place on Tuesday, July 20th at Senior Services Plus, 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. It starts at 11:00 a.m. and Silver Beat training until noon.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan will join seniors at Senior Services Plus to announce help
that is available for older adults facing tough economic times. She will also kick-off the Silver Beat training, which will be conducted by Attorney General’s Office staff , where seniors can learn about the ins and outs of reverse mortgages, the new rules for credit cards, and how to avoid counterfeit check scams. This training will give seniors the knowledge and tools needed to protect themselves and others from scam artists and deceptive business practices.

If you have any questions, please call Erin Ruebbelke at 217-557-1982.

