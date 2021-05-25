CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“Today marks one year since the world’s eyes were opened to the injustices that many had long tolerated, turned a blind eye toward, covered up, or simply denied the existence of.

“The anniversary of this tragedy should be utilized to reflect upon how we can implement policies that seek to serve justice, not after such a tragedy has taken place, but in a manner that prevents future tragedies. Simply applying a ‘bad apple’ paradigm to evaluating the murder of George Floyd does nothing to eradicate the systemic problems that led to it in the first place.”